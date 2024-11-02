Update on New York State Trooper; Manhunt is On for Gunman

State Police Ask for the Public's Help

The New York State Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a vehicle that they say is wanted in connection with the shooting of a State Trooper on Wednesday.

Yesterday, the New York State Police offered some more information about the man who was shot and the gunman who ambushed him, as well as information about a reward for the gunman's capture.

According to CBS News, State Trooper Thomas Mascia was shot on the Southern State Parkway in West Hempstead, Nassau County, at around 11:45 PM Wednesday after pulling up to a vehicle that was parked on the median, police said.

Mascia, police said, was on routine patrol, and he thought he was approaching only a disabled vehicle before the driver suddenly opened fire through the window, hitting the Trooper in the right leg, before driving off.

New York State Trooper Thomas Mascia was shot on Wednesday by a gunman, who is still at large.

According to the reports, Mascia applied first aid before being taken to Nassau University Medical Center, where he remains stable.

Gunman Still At-Large

As of Friday morning, State Police are still looking for the vehicle and the man last seen at Exit 17, West Hempstead, Nassau County, NY.

"This trooper, his only intention was to help someone who appeared to need help, and he became a target for them. They started firing rounds at him. This is unacceptable, and I am imploring the public, if you have any information, please forward it to us," Long Island Troop L Commander Major Steve Udice said.

The New York State Police are asking any witnesses or anyone with information regarding this incident to call (631)756-3300.

Who Are Police Looking For?

The suspect, who is believed to be a dark-skinned male, allegedly fled the scene in a black sedan. State Police say the vehicle he was driving may have been a possibly Dodge Charger with a New Jersey temporary tag of 997636T. The vehicle is further described as having custom matte gray dual exhaust tips.

The Trooper is in stable condition at a local hospital, and the investigation is ongoing.

The New York State Police are asking any witnesses or anyone with information regarding this incident to call (631)756-3300

The suspect is believed to be a dark-skinned male,

State Police say the vehicle he was driving may have been a possibly Dodge Charger with a New Jersey temporary tag of 997636T.

The vehicle is further described as having custom matte gray dual exhaust tips.

Police offer a $5,000 reward for information leading them to the suspect. There was no body camera footage of the shooting, police said.

