When you go out to eat, are you sometimes looking for a little something more? Or maybe something different?

In our house, we tend to go to the same restaurants for the same menu items, not because we are boring, but just because we know they will be consistently good. With eating out getting more expensive day after day, diners simply want to ensure they have a great meal for the cost.

But what if you could switch the menu up, while going to one of your favorites that you know consistently has GREAT food?

Unlock These Secret Menu Items At 5 Guys Burger Joints

5 Guys really is one of the great national burger chains, with consistently great food across the board. Plus, we have a bunch of locations here in the Capital Region, giving local burger fans easy access to their awesome offerings.

Now, on the surface, the 5 Guys menu is pretty basic with its selection of burgers, hot dogs, classic sandwiches, and fries. Unless you know what SECRET items to order!

Yes, there are items not on the menu that 5 Guys will prepare for you if you know what you are asking for! Now, while they will not be making a fish sandwich for you anytime soon, according to Cheapism, you can order the secret menu options listed below will add a unique, tasty twist to some old 5 Guys favorites you know and love.

The Burger Bowl: It's exactly like it sounds: all the 5 Guys burger greatness you love in a bowl, with no bun.

The Artery Annilhator: Can't choose between a burger or a hot dog? Get 'em both! The Annihilator is a bacon cheeseburger with a halved hot dog layered on like an extra patty!

Well-Done Fries: Like 'em extra crispy? Five Guys can deliver!

Patty Melt: This one will add Texas toast bread to replace the bun on your 5 Guys burger.

Sloppy Joe: Order this one up to get a burger with no cheese, with all the fixins' and bbq sauce.

The Double-Double Dupe: This one emulates the In-N-Out burger experience and its relish-based special sauce and Animal Fries.

Presidential Burger: Eat what President Obama ate at 5 guys - ".. a cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, jalapeño peppers, and mustard" according to Cheapism.

Chicago Dog: This is Five Guys' crack at an American classic. Cheapism says it's "a hot dog with tomato, relish, green peppers, pickles, mustard, and Cajun seasoning."

Double-Grilled Cheesburger: Schedule a workout after this one to burn those calories! On this one, Five Guys ditches the bun for 2 grilled cheese sandwiches to bookend those awesome burger patties!

