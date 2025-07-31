Do You Believe?

Summer in New York is prime UFO spotting season; clear skies, long nights, and plenty of rural, quiet areas where strange lights aren’t just cars from Route 9 traffic heading up to Lake George.

Between campfires, cold beers, and late-night Adirondack vibes, your brain’s already open to every blinking drone, satellite, or wayward firefly that suddenly looks suspicious.

But What Is It?

Keep watching the skies, and you might find something worth reporting to the National UFO Reporting Center, aka, NUFORC. I know I always do!

Nuforc is a non-governmental, non-profit corporation that documents UFO / UAP sightings and alleged alien contact across the country. However, our list only includes reported sightings across New York State.

Were any of these near you, and did you perhaps see something peculiar in the New York sky? If so, email brian@wgna.com and I'll feature it in a future post!

See Videos and Pictures

Many of the claims on the Nuforc site are accompanied by interesting home videos or pictures of the alleged events, and you can view the footage by clicking the link to the city where the report originated.

07/23 Kenmore, NY: "A silent, bright white orb hovered overhead for 30 seconds, refracted light like a diamond, then drifted SE—no aircraft on radar."

07/22 Buffalo, NY: "Saw two rotating reflective objects in the evening sky (still daylight), which seemed to be in a diagonal position to each other."

07/22 Buffalo, NY : "Tic Tac UFO sighted south of Galleria Mall."

07/22 North Salem, NY: "High-pitched sound, rhombus-shaped object directly over our heads. The object itself was soundless."

07/21 Bergen, NY: "At approximately 615pm, I saw a strange object in the sky flying in an abnormal flight pattern."

07/20 Niagara Falls, NY: "We saw a glowing object and filmed it. When we zoomed in, it appeared to be a spacecraft."

07/20 Port Jervis, NY: "Three colored, pointed UFOs appeared high in the sky, merged, vanished into a cloud—then birds returned after being absent."

7/19 Altamont, NY: "Rectangle Lights resembling the top of a radio station transmitter."

7/17 Cicero, NY : "Red "diamond" in the center with white "tips". I was on my deck as it passed, heading north to south."

7/17 New York, NY: "Triangular matte black pyramid shape with three sticks on the bottom with circular feet at the end of the stick."

7/16 Ellicottville, NY: "Multiple lights flying in different directions. Then they began to form a circle."

7/10 New York, NY: " We saw a white light that looked like a craft make irregular, fast moves, then disappeared."

7/04 Kings Park, NY. "While sitting in our backyard, I noticed and took a video of this quick-moving green object that changed shape as it moved."

