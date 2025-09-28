Last month, I spent a few days tucked away at a cabin in the Adirondacks—shoutout, Chestertown. No cell service, no traffic noise, just the sound of the woods and a sky so dark you could see every star.

Around midnight, I stepped outside for some air, and as I looked up at that endless black sky, I had one of those “this is it” moments. For a split second, I swore I was about to be the next guy on the news claiming I’d been taken by aliens in the mountains.

Spoiler: I didn’t get abducted. (At least, I don’t think I did.)

Photo: Canva Photo: Canva loading...

What’s Really Out There?

The National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC) tracks UFO and UAP sightings across the U.S., and they’ve logged quite a few in New York recently. Some reports even include photos or video—click the city links to check them out for yourself. Whether you’re a believer or a skeptic, it’s an addicting rabbit hole to dive into.

15 of the Most Recent UFO Sightings in New York

07/23 – Kenmore, NY "A silent, bright white orb hovered overhead for 30 seconds, refracted light like a diamond, then drifted SE—no aircraft on radar."

07/22 – Buffalo, NY "Saw two rotating reflective objects in the evening sky (still daylight), which seemed to be in a diagonal position to each other."

"Tic Tac UFO sighted south of Galleria Mall."

07/22 – North Salem, NY "High-pitched sound, rhombus-shaped object directly over our heads. The object itself was soundless."

07/21 – Bergen, NY "At approximately 6:15 PM, I saw a strange object in the sky flying in an abnormal flight pattern."

07/20 – Niagara Falls, NY "We saw a glowing object and filmed it. When we zoomed in, it appeared to be a spacecraft."

07/20 – Port Jervis, NY "Three colored, pointed UFOs appeared high in the sky, merged, vanished into a cloud—then birds returned after being absent."

07/19 – Altamont, NY "Rectangle lights resembling the top of a radio station transmitter."

07/17 – Cicero, NY "Red 'diamond' in the center with white 'tips'. I was on my deck as it passed, heading north to south."

07/17 – New York, NY "Triangular matte black pyramid shape with three sticks on the bottom, with circular feet at the end of each stick."

07/16 – Sayville, NY "Saw a tumbling, reflective disk fall, flash intermittently, right itself, then fly east and vanish from sight."

07/16 – Ellicottville, NY "Multiple lights flying in different directions. Then they began to form a circle."

07/10 – New York, NY "We saw a white light that looked like a craft making irregular, fast moves, then disappeared."

07/09 – Rochester, NY "Looked like a big flashing star, but it moves."

07/04 – Burnt Hills, NY "Two separate sightings, approximately 5 minutes apart, flying in the same direction at about the same altitude. Videoed 2nd sighting."

07/04 – Kings Park, NY "While sitting in our backyard, I noticed and took a video of this quick-moving green object that changed shape as it moved."

So… Do You Believe?

Whether you’re a true believer, a die-hard skeptic, or just someone who enjoys stargazing, New York skies never disappoint—especially in the summer.

I may have made it back from Chestertown without being taken aboard a mothership, but clearly, others across the state are seeing things they can’t explain.

If you’ve spotted something strange, send me an email at brian@wgna.com and I may feature your story in a future post.

Don’t forget to look up.

The Best Summer Movies of 2025 The highlights of surprisingly solid blockbuster movie season.