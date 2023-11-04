Two Legendary Upstate NY Pizzerias Are Among The Oldest In US

New York is known for its great pizza, and 2 Upstate Pizza joints have been slinging pies for an impressive amount of time.

New York really is the most legendary state of all when it comes to pizza. Connecticut is up there, and New Jersey and Boston have their own great spots - but nothing beats that vast number of great pizzerias not just in New York City, but throughout the state.

So it should come as no surprise a whole bunch of New York pizzerias made 24/7 Tempo's list of the 15 oldest pizzerias in the nation. You don't stick around for a long time without GREAT pizza, and two legendary Upstate New York pizzerias have stood the test of time for about a century!

Aloy's Italian Restaurant - Poughkeepsie

According to 24/7 Tempo Aloy's Italian Restaurant in Poughkeepsie has been serving up their legendary pizza since 1929! The restaurant has seen ownership changes over the years, but 24/7 Tempo says when "...Chris DiLeo bought the place in 2001, he reportedly had to sign a contract vowing never to reveal the secrets of the pizza crust or sauce."

O'Scugnizzo's Pizzeria - Utica

Known for its legendary tomato pie and pizza, O'Scugnizzo's has been feeding the masses for almost 110 years. While they have been in a few different locations over the years, 24/7 Tempo says they have been family-owned and operated since 1914 when Eugenio Burlino started serving pizza in the street off of a tray!