Two Teens are Missing In Upstate New York, Family Pleads for Help

Teen Siblings Have Gone Missing in Upstate New York

Family members are pleading on social media for anyone to help them get information about a pair of teenagers who have reportedly gone missing in Upstate New York.

Over the last day and a half, we've seen an alarming number of Facebook posts stating that Lovee’Zia, age 15, and Jayden, age 16, have been missing since around 3:30 p.m.

It's unclear what Lovee'Zia and Jayden's relationship is, but relatives believe they may be traveling together.

Jayden, 16, has been missing since Monday, according to family. Photo: Facebook
Last Seen in Gloversville, Amsterdam, or Schenectady

According to the disheartening Facebook posts, both kids were last seen in Gloversville, maybe in Amsterdam or Schenectady.

When this article was published, we didn't know if local police were involved.  Still, many of the relatives of the missing minors were pleading for information regarding their whereabouts.

Lovee'Zia, age 15, also has been missing since Monday. Photo: Facebook
Is An Adult with Them?

According to the various posts, the young boy went missing first, and his sister followed suit.  Family members are concerned that an adult may be assisting them to "hide from their parents" and the "safety of their homes."

A frantic Facebook post from a woman claiming to be the boy's Aunt, Patience Crowder, read," My nephew is STILL MISSING in Gloversville, NY. There is now another MISSING child; they are PRESUMED to travel together. They are 15 and 16 years old and running away from the safety of their homes."

Crowder thanked the Capital Region residents who "shared (the Facebook) posts and contributed to helping find these children."

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to contact Lovee'Zia's mother, Desiree, or the Fulton County Sheriff's Office at (518) 736-2100.

