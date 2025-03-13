Two Small Towns in Upstate New York Honored as “Best” in the USA

You’ve heard the saying, "There’s nothing to do in a small town. " Well, many here in Upstate New York would disagree.

Most of us would love for life to slow down a little bit so we can take the time to enjoy the unique charm that small-town living affords us: the fresh air, open roads, sense of community, and overall appreciation for the simple life.

Two Small Towns in the Northeast Receive High Praise

Congratulations to two "small towns" in Upstate New York recently nominated in the USA Today reader's poll for the "Best Small Town in the Northeast for 2025."

Twenty small towns were nominated, and two from Upstate New York—New Paltz and Saugerties—made the list.

According to the USA Today, the 20 finalists selected all have fewer than 25,000 residents, and an expert panel has nominated them as the best for their "gorgeous scenery, historic charm, local cuisine, and cultural attractions."

What the USA Today Said About New Paltz and Saugerties:

New Paltz, New York, "radiates a fun energy thanks to its vibrant college town atmosphere. Home to the State University of New York at New Paltz, the town boasts many eateries, quirky shops, and a thriving arts scene. Against the backdrop of the Shawangunk Mountains, New Paltz is a gateway to outdoor adventures."

Saugerties, New York, "is an adorable town between the Catskill Mountains and the Hudson River, offering a quaint escape with an artsy spirit. The town's Main Street is a treasure trove of antique shops, art galleries, a bookstore, and an array of casual and upscale restaurants. Saugerties is also known for its beautiful nature, with hiking trails and waterfalls nearby."

How to Vote for your Favorite?

We're rooting for our local small towns, but if you have a favorite in the Northeast, you may vote once per day until polls close on Monday, March 31 at noon ET.

The winning small towns will be announced on Wednesday, April 9.

The 20 "small towns" nominated by the USA Today are:

