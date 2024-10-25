Two More Added to List of Animal Abusers in Upstate New York

A pair of women were arrested last week in Upstate New York when, after receiving a tip, New York State Police found at least 40 cats living in deplorable conditions, some of them inflicted with horrible burns.

According to a post from Columbia Morning News, Peggy Card and Jennifer Rossi, both 45 years old, were arrested last week and now face 40-plus counts of animal abuse after State Police found dozens of cats living in deplorable conditions in Hillsdale, New York.

Two women from Hillsdale, New York, were charged with animal abuse last week. Photo: Facebook Two women from Hillsdale, New York, were charged with animal abuse last week. Photo: Facebook loading...

Police, according to the source, found the animals malnourished and uncared for; some of the cats and kittens had urine burns on them at the women's house located at 9601 State Route 22 in Hillsdale, New York.

If you witness animal cruelty or believe an animal is in danger, report the matter immediately to local law enforcement and your local Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals or other humane enforcement agencies.

Over a decade ago, the Albany County Animal Abuser Registry was created by an act of the Albany County Legislature known as Local Law K. The registry, hosted by the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, is a service to the public.

The following people seen on this list have been convicted of animal cruelty. While it's unclear exactly what they're guilty of, one thing is clear: They are not allowed to own, possess, reside, have custody of, or intentionally engage in physical contact with any animal. Period.

List of Registered Animal Abusers in Upstate New York Here is a list of people in Upstate NY charged with animal cruelty, according to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society and the Albany County Sherrif's Department Gallery Credit: Brian Cody TSM Albany

11 of New York's Most Wanted Criminals with Upstate Connections Below are individuals with ties to the Capital Region and Upstate New York. They have been designated as some of New York's Most Wanted Fugitives and should be considered ARMED and DANGEROUS.