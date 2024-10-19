Two Illegal Immigrants Arrested For Murder In Upstate New York

Two Men Arrested on Thursday in Upstate New York

Two men who entered the United States illegally and are alleged to be a part of a violent transnational crime organization were arrested in Upstate New York on Thursday and charged in connection to a homicide in Stamford, CT, back on October 14th.

According to sources, officers found the suspects, 24-year-old Gregory Marlyn Galindez-Trias and 22-year-old Moises Alejandro Candollo-Urbaneja, near the Rensselaer Train Station. Police say they apprehended the two after they were alerted that they tried to use a stolen credit card to flee the area.

attachment-Super 8 Super 8 Motel in Stamford, CT, where a man was shot and killed on October 14th. Photo: Google Maps loading...

Associated with Crime Organization

Both suspects are said to be in the country illegally and are believed to be affiliated with a transnational criminal organization called Tren de Aragua, according to investigators.

According to a report by Fox News, Tren de Aragua is a crime organization believed to have built an international criminal empire south of the border with heavy involvement in drug and human trafficking operations. The source states that "members have committed murders, rapes, extortion, kidnapping and other horrific crimes."

24-year-old Gregory Marlyn Galindez-Trias and 22-year-old Moises Alejandro Candollo-Urbaneja were arrested on Thursday near the Amtrak Station in Rensselaer, New York. Photo: Facebook 24-year-old Gregory Marlyn Galindez-Trias and 22-year-old Moises Alejandro Candollo-Urbaneja were arrested on Thursday near the Amtrak Station in Rensselaer, New York. Photo: Facebook loading...

How Did Upstate New York Police Find Them?

Police say that the two stole a credit card from the victim back on October 14th and tried to use it at the Amtrak Station. When they went to use the card at the Amtrak Station, the Rensselaer Police were notified, and a short time later, they were apprehended before they could leave.

two illegals arrested near train station in Albany New York, illegal immigrants arrested and wanted for murder in Upstate New York, 518-news, 518news, illegal immigrants violent crimes in Upstate New York Amtrak Train Station in Renssellaer New York. Photo: Google Maps loading...

According to News Channel 13, they were arrested while walking with two children, ages 1 and 3.

They were charged with being fugitives from justice. On Thursday, the pair was arraigned in Rensselaer City Court and sent to Rensselaer County Jail, where they will be transported back to Stamford. According to sources, both children were turned over to Child Protective Services.

