Two Illegal Immigrants Arrested For Murder In Upstate New York
Two Men Arrested on Thursday in Upstate New York
Two men who entered the United States illegally and are alleged to be a part of a violent transnational crime organization were arrested in Upstate New York on Thursday and charged in connection to a homicide in Stamford, CT, back on October 14th.
According to sources, officers found the suspects, 24-year-old Gregory Marlyn Galindez-Trias and 22-year-old Moises Alejandro Candollo-Urbaneja, near the Rensselaer Train Station. Police say they apprehended the two after they were alerted that they tried to use a stolen credit card to flee the area.
Associated with Crime Organization
Both suspects are said to be in the country illegally and are believed to be affiliated with a transnational criminal organization called Tren de Aragua, according to investigators.
According to a report by Fox News, Tren de Aragua is a crime organization believed to have built an international criminal empire south of the border with heavy involvement in drug and human trafficking operations. The source states that "members have committed murders, rapes, extortion, kidnapping and other horrific crimes."
How Did Upstate New York Police Find Them?
Police say that the two stole a credit card from the victim back on October 14th and tried to use it at the Amtrak Station. When they went to use the card at the Amtrak Station, the Rensselaer Police were notified, and a short time later, they were apprehended before they could leave.
According to News Channel 13, they were arrested while walking with two children, ages 1 and 3.
They were charged with being fugitives from justice. On Thursday, the pair was arraigned in Rensselaer City Court and sent to Rensselaer County Jail, where they will be transported back to Stamford. According to sources, both children were turned over to Child Protective Services.
