Two from the Capital Region Arrested with Over 100K in Cocaine
Traffic Stop Results in Felony Arrest
State Police in New York say a recent traffic stop about an hour south of Albany resulted in the felony arrests of two individuals from the Capital Region who, according to the SP, were traveling with over one thousand grams of cocaine.
According to a press release from the New York State Police, on May 1st, Troopers conducted a traffic stop on the Taconic State Parkway in the Town of Clinton, about one hour south of Albany.
1.1 Thousand Grams of Coke
The report states that Troopers pulled over a 2022 BMW sedan. During the investigation, they found that the driver of the vehicle, James E. Brown, 43, Rensselaer, and the passenger, Jyquez K. Grant, 23, of Voorheesville, were found to have had over 1.1 thousand grams of cocaine in their possession.
While it's hard to determine the street value of the drugs confiscated, an average gram of cocaine could cost anywhere from $100 to $300, and you don't have to be a math wizard to know that's a lot of drugs.
It's estimated to be valued at anywhere from $120 K to $ 200 K.
According to the NYSP, Brown and Grant were arrested and charged with:
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 1st Degree (Class A-I felony)
- Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree (Class B felony)
- Brown and Grant were arraigned in the Town of Pleasant Valley Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail without bail.
