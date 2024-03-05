‘Turnkey’ Sub Shop In A High Traffic Area In Colonie, For Sale
Owner of Colonie Sub Shop is Selling
A local business owner, hoping to spend more time with family, is selling a Capital Region submarine shop, located in a high-traffic area on Central Ave in Colonie.
If you're looking to start a business or even expand one, this opportunity might be for you.
There are two Lyle's Hoagies Sub Shops in the Capital Region, one in Schenectady which has been there for 45 years, and the other one, just 5 years old is on Central Ave in Colonie.
Fresh and Updated Store
Brad McCormack, owner of Lyle's posted this message to Facebook, letting potential business owners know about this turnkey operation perfect for a sub shop or a cafe.
"So due to other opportunities and a desire to be with family more, we have decided to sell our store in Colonie. If you or someone you know are interested in opening (or) expanding their business into Colonie on a very busy stretch of Central Ave...It’s a true turnkey store."
McCormack says they're willing to leave all the equipment for the new owners. That includes a walk-in cooler, sandwich prep units, freezer, all required sinks/plumbing, storage racks, toasting oven, customer tables/chairs, and much more inside the Colonie sub shop that was built just 5 years ago and is "still fresh and updated."
McCormack added that he does not own the building that the buyer would need to meet the landlord and sign a lease, and that anyone interested can contact him directly.
The Capital Region's 10 Best Sandwich Shops [RANKED]
Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff
11 Popular Capital Region Ice Cream Spots, and When They Open!
Gallery Credit: Brian Cody TSM Albany
Top 10 Capital Region Places to Get a Fish Fry [RANKED]
Gallery Credit: Google Maps-Facebook Pages