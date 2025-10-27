Police Save Pit Bull that was Left to Die; Troy Woman Faces Charges
Troy Woman Left Young Dog to Die
A heartbreaking story out of the Capital Region has a glimmer of good news, thanks to the quick work of the Watervliet Police Department.
According to a news release, officers responded to a call on the evening of October 24, 2025, regarding an abandoned dog near 1901 Broadway.
When they arrived, they found a young, well-mannered pit bull that had been tied tightly to a pole, left without food or water, and forced to suffer alone. Investigators determined the dog had been cruelly abandoned for nearly two hours before help arrived.
Tiffany Valentine from Troy, Charged
Through diligent investigation, police identified the owner as 33-year-old Tiffany C. Valentine, of Troy, who was charged with Abandonment of Animals, a misdemeanor. She was released on an appearance ticket.
Read More: A Capital Region Tree Becomes the World’s Christmas Tree
Veterinary staff evaluated the dog and confirmed it’s now doing well and will soon be placed in a loving, permanent home.
What You Can Do
If you ever witness animal cruelty or believe an animal is in danger, don’t hesitate — report it immediately to local law enforcement, your local SPCA, or other humane agencies.
In 2010, the Albany County Legislature established the Animal Abuser Registry (Local Law K), which the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society manages. This registry was designed to protect animals and inform the public.l
List of Registered Animal Abusers in Upstate New York
Gallery Credit: Brian Cody TSM Albany
Can you own these animals as pets in New York?
Gallery Credit: Trevor Eichler