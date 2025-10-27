Troy Woman Left Young Dog to Die

A heartbreaking story out of the Capital Region has a glimmer of good news, thanks to the quick work of the Watervliet Police Department.

According to a news release, officers responded to a call on the evening of October 24, 2025, regarding an abandoned dog near 1901 Broadway.

The area near 1901 Broadway in Watervliet, where police say they found an abandoned pup, tied to a pole and left to die.

When they arrived, they found a young, well-mannered pit bull that had been tied tightly to a pole, left without food or water, and forced to suffer alone. Investigators determined the dog had been cruelly abandoned for nearly two hours before help arrived.

Tiffany Valentine from Troy, Charged

Through diligent investigation, police identified the owner as 33-year-old Tiffany C. Valentine, of Troy, who was charged with Abandonment of Animals, a misdemeanor. She was released on an appearance ticket.

Veterinary staff evaluated the dog and confirmed it’s now doing well and will soon be placed in a loving, permanent home.

Tiffany Valentine, 33, of Troy, has been charged with animal abandonment.

What You Can Do

If you ever witness animal cruelty or believe an animal is in danger, don’t hesitate — report it immediately to local law enforcement, your local SPCA, or other humane agencies.

In 2010, the Albany County Legislature established the Animal Abuser Registry (Local Law K), which the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society manages. This registry was designed to protect animals and inform the public.l

