Top 15 New York State Places For Vacation Inspiration [RANKED]
It's time to start planning your summer vacation. If you want to stay in New York State, there are plenty of fun and beautiful places to explore. Check out the top fifteen New York State places to give you some vacation inspiration. Three are right here in the Capital Region.
2024 Vacation Inspiration-Top 15 Places to Visit in New York State
Sometimes the best places to visit are right here in New York State. New York State has something for everyone from beaches, beautiful mountains, the bright lights of New York City, and the gorgeous roaring Niagara Falls not to mention the many gleaming lakes throughout the state. Check out the many different options right here in New York State. These are the top 15 destinations to visit according to U.S. News and World Report. They considered sights, culture, adventurous pursuits, and the opinions of readers and experts.
Gallery Credit: Google Maps-Canva
Breathtaking Views of Niagara Falls-Named One of The Most Beautiful Waterfalls in the World
Travel and Leisure magazine named the top 21 most beautiful waterfalls in the world and Niagara Falls made the list. Niagara Falls consists of the Bridal Veil Falls on the New York side or the American Falls and the Horseshoe Falls across the river on the Canadian side. They are worthy of being on this list. I have visited many times in all different seasons and it is truly breathtaking. Just think one of the seven wonders of the world and the most beautiful waterfalls in the world is right here in New York state!
Gallery Credit: Unsplash