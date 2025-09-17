Capital Region Apartments Deemed “Unsafe” By City Of Albany
Having recently moved to the Capital Region, I obviously needed to find a new place to live. There's no shortage of places to look, but it takes time to find the right fit for you.
I had my eyes on one place specifically, but ended up choosing another. It's a good thing I looked around more, because my first option is now in hot water with the City of Albany.
Electrical Fires at Tivoli Park
On August 18th, 2025, Tivoli Park Apartments in Albany was in chaos. An electrical fire had started in apartment 2A, forcing residents outside of their homes in horror, hoping they still had homes to return to.
While the ignition point of the fire is unknown, it likely has to do with the complexes electrical system, which was complained about frequently by tenants. Many had already reached out to the City of Albany Code Enforcement prior to the fire, but this has expedited their worries.
Unfit and Unsafe
Obviously, the complex did not want this happening again, so mandatory inspections were completed across Tivoli Park. Unfortunately, residents noticed that the complex's methods were unsavory, converting fuses and breakers across the property without the permits they needed.
This oversight was reported to the City of Albany Department of Buildings and Regulatory Compliance, and subsequently cracked down on. The city has named the complex "unsafe and unfit" for human living, and has created quite the stir among its residents. At the moment, any residents who experienced damage in the initial fire were relocated, though a long term solution to the complex's problems is still in the works.
