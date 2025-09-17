Having recently moved to the Capital Region, I obviously needed to find a new place to live. There's no shortage of places to look, but it takes time to find the right fit for you.

Credit: Canva Credit: Canva loading...

I had my eyes on one place specifically, but ended up choosing another. It's a good thing I looked around more, because my first option is now in hot water with the City of Albany.

Electrical Fires at Tivoli Park

On August 18th, 2025, Tivoli Park Apartments in Albany was in chaos. An electrical fire had started in apartment 2A, forcing residents outside of their homes in horror, hoping they still had homes to return to.

an electrical fire starting Credit: Canva loading...

While the ignition point of the fire is unknown, it likely has to do with the complexes electrical system, which was complained about frequently by tenants. Many had already reached out to the City of Albany Code Enforcement prior to the fire, but this has expedited their worries.

Get our free mobile app

Unfit and Unsafe

Obviously, the complex did not want this happening again, so mandatory inspections were completed across Tivoli Park. Unfortunately, residents noticed that the complex's methods were unsavory, converting fuses and breakers across the property without the permits they needed.

The Rental office at Tivoli Park Credit: Google Street View loading...

This oversight was reported to the City of Albany Department of Buildings and Regulatory Compliance, and subsequently cracked down on. The city has named the complex "unsafe and unfit" for human living, and has created quite the stir among its residents. At the moment, any residents who experienced damage in the initial fire were relocated, though a long term solution to the complex's problems is still in the works.

6 of the New York Cities Ranked Dirtiest in America Gallery Credit: Brian Cody TSM Albany

Tour The Historic Sagamore Resort On Lake George The travel experts at Love Exploring traversed the nation to find the most historic hotel in every state , and their journey in New York brought them to the luxurious Sagamore Resort on Lake George. For over 170 years, the Sagamore has been a stunning lakefront playground - take a tour of this stunning property below! Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff