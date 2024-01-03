See The Upstate Town Named NY’s ‘Most Exciting Foodie’ Destination

One of our favorite Upstate lakeside towns is being recognized for its 'big flavor.'

When we think of foodie cities or destinations, usually spots like New York City or Saratoga Springs come to mind. Both are known for their great restaurant scenes and deservedly so. But it is another Upstate town, which is well known as a stunning lakeside resort town and for its sports history that is getting statewide destination for its great restaurant scene!

What Is A 'Foodie?'

So what exactly defines a 'foodie?' We all love food on some level, so wouldn't it apply to everyone? Delighted Cooking defines a foodie as the following:

A foodie is someone with a passionate interest in food, not just eating but also the exploration of culinary arts and flavors. They savor new dining experiences and relish the culture behind dishes. Foodies often seek out unique, high-quality, or exotic foods and enjoy sharing their discoveries.

So while we all love food, foodies take their interest beyond simply savoring the flavor.

That is where the foodie experts at Love Food come in! They have done all the leg work to look past the known big city foodie destinations to find what they call the "...US towns and smaller cities...bursting with choices fit for even the most ardent foodie."

Lake Placid Named New York's Most Exciting Foodie Town

Known for its lakeside beauty and of course as home to the 1980 Winter Olympics, Lake Placid also has a great restaurant scene making it Love Food's most exciting foodie town in New York state!

Here is what they had to say about the dining scene at this Adirondack gem:

Lake Placid...boasts a fantastic community of restaurants. The relatively rural setting has lead to interesting farm-to-table restaurants like Salt of the Earth Bistro and the Big Slide Brewery leading the pack. For special occasion fine-dining, head to The View at the Mirror Lake Inn.

Salt of the Earth Bistro recently got some national recognition as one of the best hidden gem restaurants in the US and the list of great dining spots in Placid goes well beyond the list presented here. From fine dining to a pub atmosphere, there are just too many great ones to list!

To see the full scope of all the great eateries in Lake Placidcheck out the town's dining guide!

