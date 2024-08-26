This Upstate NY Fair Celebrates Its 205th Year With $2 Day!

Upstate New York offers many different attractions during the summer. One of those is the state, county, or local fair. There are several scattered throughout the state and many have been around for over one hundred years.

Canva Canva loading...

The third oldest fair in New York State is offering something special on its opening day this year. It's $2 Day on opening day!

Google Maps Street View Google Maps Street View loading...

The Great Schaghticoke Fair 2024 celebrates its 205th season from August 28th through September 2nd. On opening day, Wednesday, August 28th, they are celebrating with $2 Day. This means admission is $2, select food items are $2, and rides are $2 (must buy a minimum of 10)!

Schaghticoke Fair Facebook page Schaghticoke Fair Facebook page loading...

There is something for everyone at the Great Schaghticoke Fair. They offer family-friendly entertainment. The demolition derby is a crowd favorite along with the tractor pulls. There is a K-9 Dog Show, a stingray exhibit, and pig races. Check out the Royal Hanneford Circus under the big top, concerts, shows, the midway, and more!

Canva Canva loading...

Agriculture is also front and center at the Great Schaghticoke Fair. You can travel from building to building featuring animals, antiques, baked goods, homemade crafts, fruits, vegetables, and more.

Canva Canva loading...

In celebration of the 205th year of the Great Schaghticoke Fair, it's $2 Day. After opening day, admission throughout the fair will be fifteen dollars for adults, and children thirteen and under are free every day.

The Great Schaghticoke Fair is open rain or shine at 69 Stillwater Bridge Road in Schaghticoke. The fair hours are 10 am until 10 pm daily. The rides open each day at noon. For more information and to buy tickets, click HERE.