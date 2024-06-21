These Recent Moose Sightings in Upstate New York are Captivating

Have You Ever Spotted a Moose in New York?

I have never seen one in New York, but I'm always on the lookout.

Unicorns of the ADKS

Moose sightings in Upstate New York are a glorious sight, and anytime we get to showcase some pics or videos, we're happy to do so.

According to wildlife experts, moose are considered the unicorns of the Adirondacks. They are "awe-inspiring and highly sought after, but rarely seen."

The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation estimates that approximately 400-700 moose live in the Adirondacks. So, sightings are rare but not impossible if you know where to look.

Recent Moose Sightings in Upstate NY

Check out a recent sighting on Cedar River Road, up by Indian Lake.

These fantastic photos were shared on Life in the ADK's Facebook page and taken by Beek Stanton.

Earlier in the week, owners of Hemlock Hall in Blue Mountain Lake saw this moose and quickly snagged a memorable video of the encounter.

Check out this recent ADK moose sighting posted on Facebook to Life in the ADK.

According to the post, Kylie Fritz took the photo near Lake Pleasant in Speculator, New York, about 90 minutes north of Albany. In it, you can see a protective mama moose watching her two beautiful babies as the trio crosses the road, heading back into the forest.

Mama Moose Protects Her Babies in the ADKS

Recently, a video was taken by an Upstate New York man named Parker Lessel, who shared his rare and unique wildlife encounter with a Facebook group called Great Sacandaga Lake Life. Quickly, his post went viral with thousands of shares and interactions, mainly from people who live in the Adirondacks wishing they could witness something as majestic and spectacular.

