Inside the Upstate New York Home Once-Owned by Sly Stallone

I think we found our dream house, once belonging to one of the biggest movie stars of our generation, having starred in Rocky, The Expendables, Rambo, and Creed, to name a few.

And if you have a cool 4 million dollars burning a hole in your pocket, you can live in the same space as Sylvester Stallone, who owned this stunning 7,000-square-foot house in the late 1980s.

Once-Owned by Sylvester Stallone

Once owned by the "Rocky" star and later by a Vogue food columnist and cookbook author, Barbara Kafka, this spacious and modern home at 40 High Ridge Road in Garrison, New York, features incredible views of the Hudson River and is only about an hour and 30 minutes south of the Capital Region.

According to the Rob Report, the current owner, who has had it since 2015, rents the property for photoshoots with major brands, including Marc Jacobs and Bergdorf Goodman.

It Has a Million Unique Features and Amenities

Perched on 6 acres, high on a hill in Garrison, this 7,000-square-foot house is approached via a long scenic driveway that opens to a recently expanded and sleekly landscaped front garden.

Recently upgraded floor-to-ceiling windows, energy-efficient glass walls and doors, and a new wrap-around deck afford what all agree are “insane” sunsets year-round.

With its 10 ft white-washed ceilings, a mix of rich woods and polished concrete, and an epic indoor pool wing, this recently gut-renovated monument to minimalism is regularly rented for celebrity and high-fashion shoots.

The sun-drenched open-plan first floor redefines flexibility, starting with a chef’s kitchen, farmhouse sink, and stunning Oculus skylight.

There’s a seamless flow between the kitchen, dining room, which has sliding glass doors to the deck, and great room, which has a burning fireplace and modernist marble mantel.

A first-floor primary suite, walled with glass, offers a walk-in cedar closet and spa bath.

The great room/media room, gleaming with polished terrazzo-style concrete floors, has a woodburning fireplace, a custom maple mantel (easily accommodating a big screen), a spacious guest suite with spa bath, and a boutique-hotel-caliber sauna. Two additional bedrooms, stylish full baths, and an office/artist studio/gym flex space complete this level.

Step out into a moss-covered Zen garden from a glass-walled hallway to the pool annex. The sunlit, meticulously maintained sandstone pool lets owners live the tropical spa life every season.

