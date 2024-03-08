Path of Totality

We're less than a month away from a cosmic event that happens once every 400 years in the same location. On April 8th, 2024, a total eclipse will be fully visible across a narrow route of New York State referred to as the "path of totality."

To celebrate this monumental event, New York State Parks and Historic Sites will host a range of events and activities as this rare total solar eclipse passes through Western New York, the Finger Lakes, and the Adirondacks.

How can I buy glasses to view the Total Eclipse on April 8t throughout New York State?

Once-In-A-Lifetime Occurrence

For us in the Capital Region, the events mark a truly unique, once-in-a-lifetime thrill. Especially in the North Country where, for the first time, the Adirondacks are in the direct path of totality, and are considered one of the best places to view the eclipse.

The eclipse will start shortly after 2 PM and will stretch across a 124-mile wide path that includes the Adirondacks, Finger Lakes, and Thousand Islands. Millions of New Yorkers will gather with friends, grab some cocktails perhaps, and witness scientific history.

Solar Eclipse Visible Across Swath Of U.S.

If you're looking to enhance your viewing, we found a bunch of cool items on Amazon to help you along. From tee-shirts to totes, glasses to gear, here are some of the Total Eclipse accessories made for Upstate New Yorkers.

The Total Eclipse Accessories Made For Upstate New Yorkers

