With so many delicious hand-crafted burgers made with love throughout New York, it seems nearly impossible to crown a winner.

But, after months of perfecting recipes, collecting nominations, and tasting some of the state's juicy burgers, New York's BEST burger for 2025 was revealed this week in Albany.

Finding New York's Best Burger

Each year, the New York Beef Council holds its annual "Best Burger in New York State" contest, and while it's quite an honor to be recognized, it can be a real game-changer for the restaurant that wins.

"Whether you’re a restaurant owner ready to showcase your best burger or a consumer eager to cast your vote for this year’s winner, learn how to get involved in this milestone celebration below." NY Beef Council

Over the last few weeks, thousands of burgers across New York State were nominated for this prestigious title, and the New York Beef Council narrowed it down to 61 burgers that received the most love.

On Monday, the New York Beef Council awarded first place to The Butcher’s Son in Corning, New York, for its "bold and flavorful Ghost Burger—a standout entry in the Annual Best NY Burger Competition hosted by the New York Beef Council."

What's in Their "Ghost Burger?"

According to the New York Beef Council, the Ghost Burger features two grass-fed beef patties, candied jalapeños, jalapeño basil pickles, Provolone cheese, and a generous slathering of legendary BBQ sauce.

It was considered the best in the state because of its taste, quality, and overall presentation. "With a perfect balance of sweet heat, savory depth, and high-quality New York beef, the burger earned top scores for taste, presentation, and overall experience," the NY Beef Council said.

The Top 10 Finalists from This Year's Competition:

Ale and Angus, Syracuse

Ben's Fresh, Port Jervis

Brewer Union, Brewerton

The Butcher's Son, Corning

Get Smashed, Syracuse

Matteson Hotel, Ilion

R & M, Corning

Roosters, Utica

Tap It Bar and Grill, Rochester

Wendy's Diner, Cassville

The 2024 Best Burger Was in the Capital Region

In 2024, at the eighth annual competition, Chatham Brewing was crowned the winner for its “Loaded Brewery Burger.” The burger is a locally raised beef patty with white cheddar mac-and-cheese, Applewood bacon, and molasses barbecue on a sweet roll.

