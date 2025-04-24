It's "one last hurrah" before Albany's most iconic venue closes temporarily for renovations.

You may recall earlier this year when we reported the news that The Egg was getting a little facelift. The unique venue has several improvements planned, including new restrooms, more seating, and a state-of-the-art LED lighting system. Renovations are set to begin this July, with no events planned at the venue until the renovation is complete in early 2026.

The Egg To Hold Open House Before Closing For Renovations

While its closing will only be temporary, The Egg is giving local fans a chance to experience the venue in a truly unique way before renovations begin.

The Egg has announced a special FREE Open House featuring an arcade, DJ, and movies on Saturday, June 21st at 2 pm. The event will feature the following throughout the historic venue:

A giant arcade full of classic games and more in the lobby

Play 'Rock Band' on the Hart Theatre stage with lights and a fog machine

DJ2NDCH!LD will be DJing in the Lobby

Movie screenings in the Swyer Theater: Wreck-It Ralph at 2pm Jumanji at 4pm



There will also be a special exhibit on the history of the Egg and the Empire State Plaza on display.

If you have ever dreamed of taking the Hart Theatre stage at the Egg, this is your opportunity. Overall, this is just a fun and unique way to take in a truly unique and interesting venue before it shuts down temporarily.

This is a free event with RSVP, and you can learn more here.

