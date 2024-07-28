Nothing beats a great batch of wings, so which are Albany's best?



As a chicken wing connoisseur, I am always looking for great restaurants to enjoy the wonderfully perfect fried chicken wing. Be it buffalo, garlic parm, barbeque, and beyond, I love 'em all and I am always looking for great spots to try.

So, the way I look at it, who would be more qualified than you to help me out?

The Buffalo wing and pretty much great wings, in general, are native to the region, and chances are you grew up here or have lived here most of your life. This means when it comes to great wings, I respect your no opinion more than yours!

So, I looked to you on my quest to find the best places for wings in the Capital Region. I opened this up on Facebook and Instagram to hear your opinion, as well as taking texts on our app. And here they are, the best places to dine on chicken wings in the greater Albany area.

