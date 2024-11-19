See The Capital Region’s 10 Best Italian Restaurants [RANKED]
The Capital Region is known for having a long list of amazing Italian restaurants. But which ones are the cream of the crop?
That was our quest in a recent Facebook poll for listeners. In a sea of great Italian eateries in Albany, Schenectady, Troy, and the surrounding areas, which ones are the best?
Where do you go for a great chicken or veal parm? Amazing Italian seafood dishes? Great pasta, meatballs or lasagna? Or maybe a great steak with your favorite Italian sides?
You really can't go wrong with any Italian restaurant in the area - you need to be good in these parts! But if there are 10 you need to add to your restaurant bucket list, or maybe if you are looking for a go to restaurant for Italian food - these are the 10 Best in the Capital Region, according to you, GNA Nation.
The Capital Region's 10 Best Italian Restaurants [RANKED]
Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff
