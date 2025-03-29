Is Yours Nominated? Vote Now for Best Burger in All of New York State

Who Makes New York's Best Burger?

With so many delicious hand-crafted burgers made with love throughout New York, it seems nearly impossible to crown a winner. Still, the process is underway, and the Capital Region is well-represented this year!

Each year, the New York Beef Council holds its annual "Best Burger in New York State" contest, and while it's quite an honor to be recognized, it can be a real game-changer for the restaurant that wins.

"Whether you’re a restaurant owner ready to showcase your best burger or a consumer eager to cast your vote for this year’s winner, learn how to get involved in this milestone celebration below." NY Beef Council

Over the last few weeks, thousands of burgers across New York State were nominated for this prestigious title, and the New York Beef Council narrowed it down to 61 burgers that received the most love.

Click here to see if your favorite burger was nominated and also to vote.

The voting in this round ends on April 11th.

Ten (10) burgers will be selected as finalists from throughout the state based on the number of nominations each restaurant receives.

Finalists will receive a certificate and be eligible for the secret taste test by contest judges.

The 2025 Best NY Burger will be announced shortly after the April 11th voting, helping to kick off May Beef Month in New York State.

Chatham Brewery, Chatham, NY, won last year's best burger in New York State. Photo: Chatham Brewing Facebook Chatham Brewery, Chatham, NY, won last year's best burger in New York State. Photo: Chatham Brewing Facebook loading...

The Top 10 Burgers from Last Year's Competition:

317 @ Montgomery, Syracuse, NY Ale & Angus, Syracuse, NY Bear Creek, Brewerton, NY Ben's Fresh, Port Jervis, NY Brewer Union Cafe, Brewerton, NY Butchers & Sons, Corning, NY Chatham Brewery, Chatham, NY Danny D's Burgers, Port Jervis, NY Rock Burger, Niagara Falls, NY Tap It, Bar & Grill, Rochester, NY

The winning burger last year came from the Capital Region.

In 2024, at the eighth annual competition, Chatham Brewing was crowned the winner for its “Loaded Brewery Burger.” The burger is a locally raised beef patty with white cheddar mac-and-cheese, Applewood bacon, and molasses barbecue on a sweet roll.

New York's Best Burger, National Beef Council Best Burger 2024 Voting, 518-news, 518news, Vote Best Hamburger in New York State 2024 The Bougee Burger is from Illusive Restaurant and Bar in Rensselaer. Photo: Illusive Restaurant Facebook loading...

