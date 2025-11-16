A Side of What?

A diner at Albany’s Texas Roadhouse found an unexpected “guest” in their meal, and now the restaurant has responded with honesty, class, and transparency.

A video posted by @jacobgoldmn and shared by Two Buttons Deep has been making the rounds on social media after two young men at the Texas Roadhouse in Albany allegedly spotted an unexpected dinner guest: a caterpillar lying inside their bowl of fresh broccoli.

See the video and the response from Texas Roadhouse below.

The caterpillar was allegedly found inside a bowl of broccoli at the Texas Roadhouse in Albany. Photo: Facebook, Canva The caterpillar was allegedly found inside a bowl of broccoli at the Texas Roadhouse in Albany. Photo: Facebook, Canva loading...

Comedy Gold

It was a little more "Survivor" than "Fear Factor," but for some, it would surely make your stomach churn. It is, however, one way to guarantee that your veggies are fresh!

The clip itself was lighthearted, but the comments section quickly turned into comedy gold.

Rebecca Semprivivo summed it up perfectly: “That’s why I don’t eat broccoli… that would never happen with chocolate.”

Joe Melius added, “At least you know the broccoli was fresh. Wouldn’t have a caterpillar in frozen broccoli!”

Ashley Marie Cooper joked, “If you have bugs on your veggies, you’re better off — less pesticides.”

And Leonard Oldham Stevens kept it simple: “Lil extra protein.”

Tina Ann said, “Better than a roach,” while Jim Brush chimed in, “Won’t ever get that with donuts.”

Deborah Ellen McDonald even cracked, “Are you under a tree?”

UPDATE:

After our original story was published about a diner’s unusual encounter at the Albany Texas Roadhouse, the restaurant’s PR team reached out to GNA with an official statement:

Texas Roadhouse uses fresh produce. Once shipped to us, we weigh, cut, wash, and prepare the produce for use. Occasionally, an insect may make it through the process – this is due to the fresh produce not being chemically treated for shelf-life. This is not a common occurrence we experience in our restaurants. The guest who shared their experience spoke with our staff and was not charged for their meal.

— Texas Roadhouse PR

Credit Where Credit is Due

You've got to give them credit; they didn’t dodge the issue or get defensive. They explained how it could happen and confirmed that the customer was treated fairly.

In a world where some companies hide behind canned corporate speak, props to Texas Roadhouse for being stand-up and transparent about it.

