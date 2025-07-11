17-Year-Old Arrested in Halfmoon

State Police in Clifton Park say that a teen in Halfmoon has been arrested and charged with making terrorist threats.

Further investigation revealed that in addition to the threats he made online, the youth also possessed weapons, device-making material, as well as instruction manuals supporting his acts of terrorism.

According to the State Police, back on June 17th, along with the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Joint Terrorism Task Force and the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, they arrested a 17-year-old Halfmoon resident for making a Threat of Mass Harm.

What Did Police Find?

According to the report, the investigation started after State Police received information about a "17-year-old that had been observed making concerning statements of violence online."

Once inside the 17-year-old's home in Halfmoon, police say there was "written and other electronic media supporting acts of terrorism were located. In addition, incendiary device-making material, instruction manuals on how to make incendiary devices, and other weapons were seized."

The adolescent offender was arrested and transported to SP Clifton Park for processing. They were then released to a guardian and referred to the Saratoga County Probation Department.

This investigation is ongoing, and no further information is releasable at this time.

What Happens Next?

All parties mentioned or referenced are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

According to New York law, a 17-year-old in New York charged with making a terroristic threat would be considered an Adolescent Offender (AO) under New York's Raise the Age law.

The maximum sentence for a Youthful Offender is 1 ⅓ to 4 years.

If Youthful Offender status is not granted, the 17-year-old would be sentenced like an adult. A Class D felony carries a maximum sentence of 7 years in prison, a fine of up to $100,000, or both.

The exact sentence would depend on the specifics of the case, the nature of the threat, any harm caused, and the adolescent offender's history.

