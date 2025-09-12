School Employee Under Investigation

An Upstate New York school district has placed a staff member on leave after controversial social media posts surfaced shortly after the deadly shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Kirk was shot and killed on Wednesday while speaking at a university in Utah.

But in the hours that followed, according to sources, screenshots of a staff member’s posts from Naples Central School, located south of Rochester, began circulating online, drawing widespread community outrage.

"Is He Dead Yet?"

The posts reportedly contained profanity aimed at Trump supporters and Kirk’s followers, referred to Kirk as a Nazi, and included a photo of a T-shirt reading “Is He Dead Yet?”

The employee is listed as a teacher on the district’s website, but sources haven't outed his name to the public.

Kirk gained national attention for his fiery campus appearances, where he frequently sparred with liberal students while energizing young conservatives. His killing is being described by many as a “political assassination,” a moment that has sent shockwaves through conservative media and the political world at large.

Superintendent Addresses the Controversy

Kevin Swartz, NCS Superintendent, posted a message on the district's Facebook page after learning about an incident involving a staff member.

Here's, in part, what it said:

Like so many of you, I was shocked and saddened to hear of the terrible tragedy that transpired yesterday in Utah, where Charlie Kirk was assassinated. Last evening, the district became aware that an NCS staff member made multiple posts to a personal social media site referencing this tragedy. Since that time, we have heard from many community members regarding concerns and outrage related to these posts. I want to be very direct in saying to you that all of your voices have been heard. It is comforting to know the NCS community values kindness, empathy, compassion, and civility. In response to this matter, a formal investigation is underway, and the district will follow all established policies and procedures. The employee has been placed on leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Officials confirmed the individual has been placed on leave pending an internal review. The district says no further comment will be made until the investigation is complete.

