Tasty And Affordable; 10 Best Rated Restaurants In Lake George

There's nothing better than spending a fun-filled weekend up on Lake George soaking up the breathtaking views of the Adirondacks with fun-loving people, good food and drinks, and even better times.
While all four seasons in the Capital Region offer something special and unique, one can argue that Winter is Lake George's time to truly shine.
For an entire month, Lake George's "Winter Carnival" shines a bright spotlight on many fun, family-friendly cold-weather events in the glorious ADKS.
Lake George's Winter Carnival
Lake George's Winter Carnival begins on February 3rd and runs each Saturday and Sunday throughout the month. And while there's no shortage of things to do, some of the favorites are Outhouse Races, Cook-offs, 4×4 truck races, an ATV Poker run, ice diving demonstrations, the Glacier Golf Tournament, and so much more!
Let's Eat!
Heading up to the Adirondacks this month for the Winter Carnival? Let this be your guide to some of the tastiest and most affordable restaurants in Lake George.
10 of the Best Rated Restaurants in the Heart of Lake George
From breakfast, lunch, and dinner to simple, casual, and a little classy, here are 10 places that have solid reviews, are reasonably priced, and have really good food. Oh, and they're also really close to everything in the heart of Lake George Village!
25 Stunning Photos Capture the Wonder of Upstate NY’s Adirondacks
Stunning Drone Pics Show Remains Of Frontier Town In The ADKS
Many of us in the Capital Region have fond childhood memories while visiting our grand Adirondack Mountains. Some remember the early years of Storytown (now known as the Great Escape), some were partial to Water Slide World, while others enjoyed the horses, buggies, and stagecoach bandits at Frontier Town.
Frontier Town, located in Schroon Lake, NY, was started back in 1952 by a man named Arthur Bensen. Bensen designed it to be a theme park for kids and a big playground for adults. For more than 40 years, Frontier Town and its trick riders, bucking broncos, horses and buggies, and stagecoach bandits, was an Adirondack destination.
As other attractions in the Lake George area grew more popular, thinning crowds forced Frontier Town to shut down in 1998, and for 20 years it sat vacant, abandoned, and neglected.
Eventually, New York State would buy the land and redevelop the rotting theme park and
in the fall of 2018, the site was reopened.
The former Frontier Town is now a New York State Park where guests can camp, hike, take trails by horse and bike, and picnic. Certain trails are off-limits for guests, although many are open year-round.
Several of the original Frontier Town signs remain on the property. The entranceway to Frontier Town now stands as a deluxe rest stop with food, souvenirs, and bathrooms and the space can be rented out to host parties.
Most have never viewed the Adirondacks quite like this and we were allowed to publish these oddly beautiful photos high above Frontier Town thanks to Adirondack Drone.