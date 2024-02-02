Tasty And Affordable; 10 Best Rated Restaurants In Lake George

Winter in the ADKS

There's nothing better than spending a fun-filled weekend up on Lake George soaking up the breathtaking views of the Adirondacks with fun-loving people, good food and drinks, and even better times.

While all four seasons in the Capital Region offer something special and unique, one can argue that Winter is Lake George's time to truly shine.

For an entire month, Lake George's "Winter Carnival" shines a bright spotlight on many fun, family-friendly cold-weather events in the glorious ADKS.

Where to Eat in Lake George, Winter Carnival Lake George, Upstate NY News, 518-news, 518news Photo: Lake George Winter Carnival Facebook page loading...

Lake George's Winter Carnival

Lake George's Winter Carnival begins on February 3rd and runs each Saturday and Sunday throughout the month. And while there's no shortage of things to do, some of the favorites are Outhouse Races, Cook-offs, 4×4 truck races, an ATV Poker run, ice diving demonstrations, the Glacier Golf Tournament, and so much more!

Let's Eat!

Heading up to the Adirondacks this month for the Winter Carnival? Let this be your guide to some of the tastiest and most affordable restaurants in Lake George.

10 of the Best Rated Restaurants in the Heart of Lake George From breakfast, lunch, and dinner to simple, casual, and a little classy, here are 10 places that have solid reviews, are reasonably priced, and have really good food. Oh, and they're also really close to everything in the heart of Lake George Village! Gallery Credit: Brian Cody TSM Albany

25 Stunning Photos Capture the Wonder of Upstate NY’s Adirondacks Gallery Credit: Photo: Carl Dresser