‘Suspicious’ Remains Found at Historical Site in Upstate New York

Body Found at Historical Site in Upstate New York

State Police in New York say a hiker found the "suspicious" remains of an elderly woman at a historical site in Upstate New York. Police have been unable to identify the body and have asked the public to step forward if anyone has any information.

According to the New York State Police, last Friday, at approximately noon, a hiker found the remains of the woman lying face down near the east shore of the Hudson River south of Bard Rock, at the site of the historical Vanderbilt Mansion - about 65 miles south of Albany.

Vanderbilt Mansion Historical Site in Hyde Park, New York. State Police say a hiker discovered an unidentified body on Friday. Photo: Google Maps Vanderbilt Mansion Historical Site in Hyde Park, New York. State Police say a hiker discovered an unidentified body on Friday. Photo: Google Maps loading...

"On December 6, 2024, the New York State Police in Rhinebeck and the Hyde Park Police Department began investigating the suspicious death of an unidentified woman found at the Vanderbilt Mansion historical site on Vanderbilt Park Road in Hyde Park, NY." - NYSP

suspicious death at Vanderbilt Mansion in Upstate New York, elderly woman found dead in Upstate New York, suspicious death at Vanderbilt Mansion in Upstate New York, 518news, 518-news According to the Dutchess County Medical Examiner, the body found was that of a Caucasian female with brown eyes, weighs 112 pounds, is 5 feet 5 inches tall, has gray hair, and no scars, marks, or tattoos. loading...

Police Call the Discovery "Suspicious"

New York State Police are actively investigating the "suspicious" death, and in hopes of learning more about the elderly lady, have given some details about the body they found.

According to the Dutchess County Medical Examiner, the body found was that of a Caucasian female with brown eyes, weighs 112 pounds, is 5 feet 5 inches tall, has gray hair, and no scars, marks, or tattoos.

Anyone with any information regarding a missing elderly woman in the Hyde Park area is asked not to hesitate to contact Inv. Filippini at 845-677-7300. Please refer to case # NY2400970235.

32 New York Hospitals Receive A Grade For Patient Safety Gallery Credit: The Leapfrog Group issued its updated Hospital Safety Grades

12 Things All New Yorkers Need to Have in Their Cars This Winter Snow is back in the forecast. Make sure you have these essential supplies in your vehicle before flakes start to fall. Gallery Credit: Megan