😲Stunning $25 Million Upstate NY Estate w/Equestrian Barn & 60 ft Pool!

This property located in Columbia County is on the market for twenty-five million dollars. It's the priciest residential listing in the Hudson Valley. There are four old Dutch barns with one dating back to the mid-1700s. The other barns date back to the 1920s. The estate's main house is 7500 square feet with four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and floor-to-ceiling windows. The primary bedroom has a yoga deck that overlooks the property. The kitchen has three-inch limestone countertops and a commercial stove.

The outside is just as impressive featuring a 60-foot pool, an outdoor kitchen with radiant floor heating, and overhead heaters for cooler nights. There is also a full question operation. It isn't active but has been maintained. There is a caretaker's apartment above the barn.