😲Stunning $25 Million Upstate NY Estate w/Equestrian Barn & 60 ft Pool!

Take a look at the stunning pictures and the video tour of this sprawling Upstate New York estate on the market for $25 million. It comes with a full equestrian barn and a sixty-foot pool.
WOW! Stunning $25 Million Silvernails Farm in Upstate New York For Sale
This property located in Columbia County is on the market for twenty-five million dollars. It's the priciest residential listing in the Hudson Valley. There are four old Dutch barns with one dating back to the mid-1700s. The other barns date back to the 1920s. The estate's main house is 7500 square feet with four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and floor-to-ceiling windows. The primary bedroom has a yoga deck that overlooks the property. The kitchen has three-inch limestone countertops and a commercial stove.
The outside is just as impressive featuring a 60-foot pool, an outdoor kitchen with radiant floor heating, and overhead heaters for cooler nights. There is also a full question operation. It isn't active but has been maintained. There is a caretaker's apartment above the barn.
According to the Albany Business Review, if this property sells for $25 million, it will be the most expensive home sale ever for Columbia County.
