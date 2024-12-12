Study Reveals The 10 Cheapest Places To Live In New York [RANKED]

Looking for a place to reduce your overall cost of living? Consider these 10 New York towns and cities, including 2 in the Capital Region.

Let's face it: no matter your financial situation, we all have one thing in common: our overall cost of living has skyrocketed over the years.

Groceries, utilities, and well - pretty much everything - have gotten more expensive.

Of all of our expenses, housing is still the biggest monthly expense for most. While it is the hardest monthly expense to adjust, the cost-benefit can be felt the most if a move to a cheaper hometown is feasible.

See The 10 Cheapest Places To Live In New York State

The real estate gurus at Houzeo have done the homework and determined the 10 cheapest places to live in New York. Researchers looked at several data points including median home values, average rents, and household income to compile these 10 most affordable cities and towns.

One would expect mostly smaller towns on this list where the cost of living tends to be lower.

That is certainly true of several of the towns listed here. But, if you are looking for affordable living in a city setting, several Upstate New York cities are listed here. 7 of the 10 entries below have a population of 45,000 or more.

See The 10 Cheapest Places To Live In New York State [RANKED] Looking to reduce your overall cost of living without leaving the state of New York? The real estate experts at Houzeo have crunched the data and determined the 10 cheapest New York cities and towns to call home.. Houzeo formulated this list based on the data points for each town listed below including median home values and rents, average household income, population, and cost of living versus the national average. Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff

See The 5 New York Cities Named Best Places To Live In The Northeast The experts a Livbility are all about recognizing great communities to call home! When it comes to the Northeast they say the region overall "boasts a shockingly impressive diversity in food, culture, and landscape." It is simply a great area of the country to call home, and Livability has ranked the top 25 places to live in the Northeast . The list includes the 5 New York cities below, along with where they rank in the region. Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff