Stranded Woman In Need Of New Heart Saved By New York State Police

Snow Slows Down Woman Waiting on New Heart

Shoutout to the New York State Police, who did some great work here, saving a New York woman's life last week while the snow was falling and the clock was ticking on her new heart.

According to the New York State Police, a woman left her home on Sunday en route to Cleveland Clinic for a new heart when she and her husband were caught stranded in the Town of Portland, New York—about five hours west of Albany, south of Buffalo.

Stranded in Western New York

While traveling on State Route 5 in Portland, the husband and wife became stranded due to the severity of the snowstorm and road conditions in the area. Unable to safely drive, thankfully, the 64-year-old woman had a battery-powered heart pump. Before the situation became critical, the husband contacted a nurse from Cleveland Clinic.

State Police say that following the call, a nurse contacted the State Police, and Troopers were able to contact and locate them with an NYSP Utility Task Vehicle.

Once Troopers located them with the utility vehicle, they transported the woman to the Portland Fire Department and Westfield Memorial Hospital. Troopers then transported her to the Jamestown Airport in Chautauqua County, free of the storm, where she was flown by plane out of the area to Cleveland Clinic for the heart transplant.

"That's My Mom You Saved"

A woman named Amy Shafer, who claimed to be the daughter of the stranded couple, praised the work done by the New York State Police, thanking them for potentially saving her mother.

"God bless every one of the officers involved in helping her hopefully get a new heart," she posted on the New York State Police Facebook page.

