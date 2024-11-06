Story of Ambushed New York State Trooper Takes Unexpected Turn

Investigation of New York State Trooper Takes Strange Turm

A week after New York State Trooper Thomas Mascia was ambushed and shot while on a traffic stop on Long Island, some unexpected details surfaced on Monday that may discredit Mascia's account of what happened.

On Monday, ABC News reported that police had blocked off his street amidst an internal investigation, and Mascia was suspended without pay.

What Did Mascia Say Happened?

According to CBS News, State Trooper Thomas Mascia said he was shot on the Southern State Parkway in West Hempstead, Nassau County, at around 11:45 PM Wednesday after pulling up to a vehicle that was parked on the median, police said.

Mascia, police said, was on routine patrol, and he thought he was approaching a disabled vehicle before the driver suddenly opened fire through the window, hitting the Trooper in the right leg, before driving off.

According to reports, Mascia applied first aid before being taken to Nassau University Medical Center for treatment, and he was released on Friday.

Significant Police Presence at His Home on Monday

On Monday, CBS News New York said that Mascia's street had been blocked off, adding that there was a significant police presence there. Another report indicates that investigators have been searching Mascia's home since Sunday in an attempt, in part, to secure his weapons and any other firearms.

"State Police is conducting an investigation into the circumstances of the shooting involving Trooper Mascia that was reported on October 30th... This remains an ongoing investigation and further specifics are not being released at this time." NYSP

Inconsistencies in Mascia's Story

Just a few days after receiving a hero's welcome from the hospital, something about this story is amiss, and investigators say Mascia's story doesn't add up.

As of Tuesday morning, State Police say they haven't found the man or located the vehicle he was driving. Meanwhile, despite the original claim that police were possibly searching for a black Dodge Charger, ABC 7 News reported on Monday that police are no longer searching for that vehicle.

It was also reported that Mascia was suspended without pay during the investigation.

Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly told ABC News that her office is helping to investigate “certain inconsistencies” regarding details of the shooting.

According to the source, a spokesperson for her office didn't elaborate, only saying the investigation "is ongoing."

Sources say that the ambush on Mascia was not captured on body camera, which is activated when the vehicle's emergency lights are turned on; State Police said only his rear emergency lights were activated during the incident.

.

The New York State Police are asking any witnesses or anyone with information regarding this incident to call (631)756-3300. Police offer a $10,000 reward for information leading them to the suspect.

