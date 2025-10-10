Are you the winner? A winning Take5 New York Lottery ticket for the Wednesday, October 8th evening drawing was sold at an Upstate New York Stewart's Shop. You could be cashing in a little over fifteen thousand dollars.

What Were The Winning Evening Take5 Numbers on October 8th?

The winning numbers for the Take5 October 8th evening drawing were 16, 18, 20, 28, and 29. This ticket was sold at a Stewart's Shop in Fulton County.

How Do You Win The NY Lottery Take5?

The Take5 drawing takes place twice per day. It happens at 2:30 the afternoon and 10:30 p.m. The numbers are drawn from a field of 1 through 39. You pick five numbers and hope to match all five. The jackpot is determined by how many others have the winning numbers. If there is more than one winner, the jackpot is split.

Where Was The Winning $15,823.50 Take5 Ticket Sold?

The winning New York Lottery Take5 ticket was sold at the Stewart's Shop at 1037 State Highway 29A in Gloversville.

The last Take5 New York Lottery winner was for the Monday, September 2nd evening drawing. It was purchased at the Cumberland Farms at 1046 Kinderhook Street in Valatie. The winning ticket was worth $33,035.

Typically, the winning Take5 tickets are sold at Stewart's Shops in Upstate New York. Either they are lucky convenience stores or there are so many Stewart's that your odds of winning are high.

In fact the previous Take5 winner was sold at a Stewart's Shop. It was the Saturday, August 23rd evening drawing. A lucky person in the Capital Region won $32,609. This ticket was sold at the Stewart's Shop at 810 Route 50 in Burnt Hills.