Stewart’s Shops Across New York State and VT to Limit Egg Purchases
Highest Egg Prices in 10 Years
Economists say that since the new year, the average price of a dozen eggs in the U.S. has been $4.95, the highest since 2015.
Experts say the high prices are due to a shortage of eggs caused by the highly contagious bird flu, which has limited many grocery stores' ability to run out of eggs between shipments from wholesalers.
Stewart's Shopsto Restricting Egg Purchases
With over 350 locations in New York and southern Vermont, Stewart's Shops announced the "difficult decision" to temporarily restrict egg purchases to three dozen per customer per visit.
Stewart's says the change was fueled by high demand and their competitive egg prices.
"We have made the difficult decision to limit egg sales to three dozen per customer, per visit to maintain ample supply for our loyal customers who rely on us for fresh and local eggs, dairy and grocery needs." - Stewart's Shops
Why the Change?
Stewart's Shops cited the bird flu as the main culprit for the restriction, saying that the national shortage caused "egg market prices to double over the past year."
Stewart's, however, says that its partnership with the egg supplier Thomas Poultry Farm in Saratoga County has allowed it to sell eggs at a much lower price than most retailers across upstate New York and Vermont.
"With our egg prices starting around $6 a dozen, Stewart’s retail price is not only lower than that of many retailers but also lower than the wholesale cost many businesses currently pay," Stewart said in a press release.
