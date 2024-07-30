This beautiful 120+ acre property in Saratoga Springs, once owned by the late Marylou Whitney and her husband John Hendrickson, is rich in history and charm. The 6,218 sq ft mansion, built in 1851, offers 7 bedrooms, 7 full baths, and 2 half baths. It features 3 covered porches, a pool house with a heated pool and gym, a chapel, tennis courts, rose gardens, a 2-bay heated garage, a 9-bay heated garage with a generator, a gatehouse, a root cellar, an office building, maintenance building, and 2 single-family ranch homes.

The sale includes the mansion’s furniture but excludes accessories, personal items, and the Gertrude Vanderbilt Whitney "Daphne" statue from the rose garden.

Check out the eclectic rooms, and the sprawling estate!