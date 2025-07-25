What Store Is Taking Over the Old Joann Fabrics in Clifton Park? Here’s What’s Coming

It was big news earlier this year when we learned that JOANN, a hugely popular fabric and craft retailer, was closing all of its stores in New York and nationwide.

Along with Rite Aid, Dollar General, and more, JOANN was one of many national chains that announced Capital Region store closings.

As we get ready for what is usually a bustling fall and winter shopping season, a new retailer is getting ready to set up shop in the former JOANN location at the Village/Hannaford Plaza in Clifton Park. And if you feel it is too early to be talking about Halloween, do not read anymore!

Spirit Of Halloween Costume Shop Coming To Clifton Park

It is usually right around this time of year that we see the first signs of fall. Pumpkin-flavored everything starts to arrive, and Spirit of Halloween shops pop up across the Capital Region. This year, in Clifton Park, the costume shop will live in the old JOANN fabrics and craft store in the Village Plaza (Home of Hannaford and Old Brick Furniture). While the store has not opened yet for the season, they have signage plastered across the storefront.

The Spirit of Halloween website has not listed any details about the location yet, but it says details on local store locations will be posted online this month.