Sopranos Star Visits Popular Italian Eatery in Saratoga Springs
And They're Off!
Do you think you could keep a good celebrity sighting secret? Fuggetaboutit!
We knew it was only a matter of time before celebrities started appearing at the big Belmont Stakes racing weekend, which is happening right now in Saratoga Springs.
With four days of exciting racing, endless dinner and nightlife options, casinos, bars, and a lot of cash rolling through town, this will likely be the first of many high-profile celebrities you'll see taking selfies with bar and restaurant owners and perhaps some of their adoring fans.
Vito From the Sopranos Visits Italian Spot in Toga
Joseph R. Gannascoli is an American actor best known for portraying Vito Spatafore on the HBO series The Sopranos. On Thursday, he was in Saratoga Springs at Three Vines Bistro and Bar, enjoying life as a brand ambassador for Rocavaka Vodka, complete with a customized bottle bearing his likeness.
"Of course we are big sopranos fans but how cool was this special run in!
Be sure to check out @josephr.gannascoli vodka @rocavaka!" -Staff at Three Vines Bistro and Bar, Facbook
3 Vines Bistro and Bar, on Congress Street, is known for its fresh-cooked Italian meals, delectable meatballs, and brick-oven and wood-fired entrées.
Fuggetaboutit!
Joe Gannascoli appeared in 42 Episodes of The Sopranos from 1999 to 2006, but in the first show he appeared in, he wasn't Vito but a bakery customer in the episode where Chrissy shot the kid in the foot for not waiting on him.
Born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, Gannascoli was a professional chef before acting. In the 1980s, he attended St. John's University for two years, majoring in communications. According to sources, he began his cooking career at Manhattan Market in 1981.
