Best in the USA: Big Praise for ‘Small City’ in Upstate New York

'Small City' in Capital Region Named One of the Best in the USA

Do you prefer a big city or a small town? We probably know the answer if you're reading this while in Upstate New York.

While some desire bright lights, tall buildings, and the hustle and bustle of big cities, others prefer the rural, laid-back life often found in small towns. Small towns tend to be quiet and peaceful, whereas big cities are noisy and can get very crowded.

While there are plenty of wonderful small towns and cities throughout the Capital Region, one, in particular, was given an overall score so high it ranked in the top 1 percent of all small towns in America.

According to a recent survey from Wallethub, Saratoga Springs ranked #17 on the list of the "Best Small Cities in America," and we couldn't agree more.

The "Spa City" is world-renowned for high-class horse racing, restaurants, spas, shops, and more, and one could argue that there is no more treasured city in the Capital Region.

How Did WalletHub Create Their List?

To find out which small cities outperformed the rest, WalletHub compared more than 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 based on 45 key indicators of livability. These indicators range from housing costs, school-system quality, and the number of restaurants per capita.

Saratoga Springs outperformed hundreds of similarly sized cities regarding "education and health" and "quality of life."

Here's a List of the Top 20 Best Small Cities

Carmel, IN Brookfield, WI Lexington, MA Fishers, IN Appleton, WI Apex, NC Brentwood, TN Lancaster, PA Bozeman, MT Westfield, IN Milton, MA Leesburg, VA Fair Lawn, NJ Leesburg, VA Noblesville, IN Castle Rock, CO Saratoga Springs, NY Kaysville, UT Downers Grove, IL Needham, MA

