Amidst all the news of recent retail chains closing here in the Capital Region, it is nice to report some news about something opening. And not just any business, but a beloved Capital Region restaurant and tavern that is going to be coming back to life!

If you were asked the question "Which local restaurant do you miss the most?" what would your answer be? For many in the Schenectady area, it would be the eatery that is about to reopen in July.

The Old Slick's Restaurant And Tavern To Reopen As 'Slick's 1804 Tavern'

When Slick's on South Ferry Street in Schenectady closed its doors permanently in 2024 after 50 years in business, it was a sad day for those who loved its corner bar atmosphere and legendary, over-stuffed sandwiches.

According to a report from Albany Business Review, the iconic eatery will re-open in July as 'Slick's 1804 Tavern.' New owners Andrew and Maureen Ottati have made some cosmetic upgrades to the restaurant and expanded the menu by adding a few more sandwich options.

No exact date for the reopening has been announced.