Shots Fired! Albany New York Mayor Blasts Rival On Social Media

Photo: Screengrabbed from X accounts of Kathy Sheehan, Steve McLaughlin

Shots Fired!

A pair of elected officials in Upstate New York got into a verbal spat on the social media platform "X" on Tuesday, prompting Albany's Mayor Kathy to call "bullsh*t" on a political rival who appeared to mock a photo she was in.

On Tuesday, Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan and New York Governor Kathy Hochul met in a roundtable discussion on improving public safety in the city.

The meeting revealed that $19.5 million will be invested to enhance public safety in Albany, including a new $1 million commitment to the City of Albany Police Department and $500,000 for the Albany County Sheriff’s Office.

County Exec Calls Rivals "Clowns"

But that didn't sit well with Steve McLaughlin, a Republican rival who serves as the County Executive in Rensselaer County. McLaughlin, who appears as @SteveMcNy on "X," used the photo to take a shot at the two by writing, "These two incompetent clowns leading a meeting on public safety are like Stevie Wonder and Ray Charles driving NASCAR."

Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin called Sheehan and Hochul "clowns" on social media. Photo: Screengrabbed from X
loading...

Sheehan Fires Back

Albany's Mayor, Kathy Sheehan, announced earlier this year that she won't be seeking re-election for her fourth term, and perhaps she's become a bit feisty on her way out.

Sheehan screengrabbed a headline from a Times Union article about her foe, alleging that he failed to meet the application requirements for a position at HVCC while posting to X:

"I’m Ray Charles to YOUR bullsh*t, Mr. Applied but Not Qualified" 

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan fired back at a critic on social media Tuesday, suggesting that she turned a blind eye to his "bullsh*t." Photo: Screengrabbed from X
loading...

McLaughlin responded to Sheehan on X yesterday afternoon by writing, "Pathetic response. About as weak as your leadership. Your city is a mess and you are a failure."

Albany's Mayor Kathy Sheehan has a few months left in her third term as the 75th Mayor of Albany, and there is plenty of time for the war of words to continue.

Photo: Screengrabbed from Steve McLaughlin's X Account
loading...

 

