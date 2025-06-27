Less than a week after a tragic jet-ski accident took the life of a 21-year-old Schenectady County woman, the Fulton County Sheriff's Office is hoping to track down the Good Samaritan who assisted the victim.

Tragedy on Sacandaga Lake

According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, the fatal incident took place at around 6:15 PM on Monday on Great Sacandaga Lake just north of the Broadalbin Boat Launch.

"The Good Samaritans were operating a red or red and black vessel. If anyone knows who they are or if they themselves could call the Fulton County Sheriff's Office at 518-736-2100 and press 6, we would appreciate it." FCSO Facebook

The report states that a jet ski traveling 20 MPH and operated by 21-year-old Grace Clark hit a pontoon boat carrying several people. Sadly, Clark, a Schalmont High School graduate, died from the impact.

Her passenger, Caleb Cummings, 29 years old, from Schoharie County, was injured and is hospitalized at the Albany Medical Center Hospital, says the FCSO.

The FCSO says the "pontoon boat operator, all the passengers, and Mr. Cummings have cooperated. The boat operator did not indicate alcohol or other drug involvement."

Good Samaritan in a Red or Red and Black Vessel

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office announced on Thursday that they want to speak with the Good Samaritan who stopped and assisted the victims during the fatal boating accident that occurred on the Great Sacandaga Lake on Monday, June 23rd, 2025.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the Good Samaritans "were operating a red or red and black vessel. If anyone knows who they are or if they could call the Fulton County Sheriff's Office at 518-736-2100 and press 6, we would appreciate it."

The Broadalbin Boat Launch on Sacandaga Lake where a jet-ski tragedy happened on Monday.

Investigators didn't say why they wanted to interview the people in the red and black vessel. Internet sleuths speculated that the Good Samaritans may be in question, but the Fulton County Sheriff's Office denied that.

They wrote on Facebook that investigators are just looking to gain as much information as possible about this horrible tragedy.

Photo: Screengrab from the FCSO

If anyone knows who they are, please call the Fulton County Sheriff's Office at 518-736-2100 and press 6.

