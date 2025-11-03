Shutting the Doors After 22 years

After more than two decades of serving delicious meals and unforgettable memories, the Sharon Tavern has officially closed its doors.

Chef and owner Paula Paige shared the bittersweet news on Sunday, announcing her retirement after 22 years of running one of the most beloved gathering spots in northern Schoharie County.

“After 22 years of wonderful friends, lots of food, ups, downs, and some really great memories, the time has come to retire,” Paige wrote. “We are all so very grateful to this community for allowing us to share in your lives — through your celebrations, your highs and your lows — and embracing us as your home, your place of comfort, your extended family.”

Sharon Tavern in Schoharie County Photo: Google Maps Sharon Tavern in Schoharie County Photo: Google Maps loading...

Loyal Patrons React to the News

Locals quickly flooded social media with kind words, fond memories, and favorite dishes from Penne à la Vodka and Eggplant Parmesan to Butternut Squash Ravioli, Shrimp Scampi, and that legendary grilled salmon.

Read More: Fire Destroys Apartments And Damages Albany Donut Shop

“Going to miss that Penne à la Vodka!” wrote Richard Grecki, while Tammy Rehberg added, “You are an amazingly talented chef! I will miss your grilled salmon, eggplant parmesan, and the people who felt like family at the bar.”

For many, the Sharon Tavern wasn’t just a restaurant; it was a home.

“Sad to see this wonderful little gem close,” one patron wrote. “Hope it doesn’t stay closed long.”

Building is For Sale

Paige thanked her loyal staff and customers, who had become like family, adding that the Sharon Tavern is now for sale, hoping someone new would carry on the 150-year-old institution’s legacy.

To Paula and the entire Sharon Tavern crew, thank you for the memories, the meals, and the heart you poured into every plate and every person who walked through those doors.

Here’s wishing you a happy, healthy, and well-earned retirement.

23 Retail Stores That Are Closing or Have Closed Locations in 2025 Here's a look at which retail stores have shuttered locations in 2025. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll