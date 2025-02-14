See Upstate New York Snowfall Estimates: Up To A Foot Or More Saturday

How much will we get? Our stormy February continues in Upstate New York with more snow arriving Saturday night.

* UPDATED 7:10 am February 14, 2025

I am starting to lose count of all the winter storms we have had this month. Seriously. I think I have used my snowblower more this year than the last 2 winters combined!

But hey, that can be winter in Upstate New York.

Fresh off a mid-week mess of snow, sleet, and freezing rain the Capital Region and Upstate New York are bracing for another round of winter weather this weekend. And this will bring some decent snowfall to many!

National Weather Service Issues Winter Storm Watch

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Strom Watch for eastern and central New York and eastern Massachusetts from Saturday afternoon (February 15th) through Sunday evening (February 16th). 7 inches or more of heavy snow and sleet, along with a tenth of an inch of ice are possible. Some areas could see a foot or more of accumulation.

You can see more localized estimates below.

Upstate, NY Snowfall Estimates For Sat, Feb 15 - Sun, Feb. 16 UPDATED 7:14 am 2/24/25

The National Weather Service (NWS) has revealed new snowfall estimates for our next round of winter storms from Saturday, February 15th into Sunday. Up to 7 inches of snow is expected in the great Albany area, with higher snowfall totals up to a foot or more in areas north and west of the Capital Region and in Central New York. Here are the latest snowfall predictions by city and town from the NWS: Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff