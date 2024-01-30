See Albany’s Top 10 Snowiest Winters Of All Time [RANKED]

The snow has started picking up here in Upstate New York, but we have a way to go to reach record-setting territory.

This winter and the last couple have been a little underwhelming when it comes to snowfall, but in recent memory, we have also had some above-average winters. Like any other weather event, totals go up or down and it all is just a game of chance.

Since the winter of 1884 - 85 the National Weather Service has been tracking yearly snowfall totals and when you put all those up and down winters together the typical seasonal snowfall for New York's capital city is 59.2 inches. So how far and above would we have to go this winter to make it one of the all-time biggest for snowfall?

Well, let's put it this way: the last time we had enough snowfall to land in Albany's all-time top ten winters below was 20 years ago in 2002-2003. At this point, probably unlikely to happen this year. Or maybe considering we are due to have a winter that cracks the top 10, maybe it is not unlikely at all!

