Capital Region City Named Worst To Live In New York

One of our favorite Capital Region locales is not getting the love it deserves!

Let's be honest. Any city or town has its scars and not-so-bright spots. Some more than others. On the flip side, they also have plenty of reasons why those who live in them love to call them home. It is easy for someone who does not live in a certain community to pass judgment without seeing the whole story.

Capital Region City Named Among NY's Worst To Live In

That is why I completely disagree with this dubious honor for a local city with plenty of character and much to offer. The so-called 'analysts' at Roadsnacks have named their 10 worst places to live in the Empire State based on education, jobs, crime rates, income, commute times and more. Landing at #5 on this worst of New York list? The Electric City - Schenectady. Of the 10 towns and cities on this list Schenectady has the 2nd highest unemployment rate at 9.4%, but at the same time has the 2nd highest median home value of almost $275,000.

The ultimate problem with rankings created by analysts: it's all data-based. Numbers can sometimes tell some of the story, but they do not paint the whole picture. They don't convey the vibe of strolling down Jay Street, how a show at Proctors can light up your imagination, how a meal at The Nest connects your belly to your soul, or how spending time on the Union College campus can be truly enlightening. They would surely be just a few things that would change one's perception from worst to live in. So here are more reasons to love the Electric City!

