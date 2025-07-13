Halloween is closer than you think. With less than four months to go, why not get a jump on the spooky holiday? There is a tour in Saratoga that may fill the scare before Halloween arrives.

Looking for a little thrill this summer that’s equal parts eerie and historic? Get ready for a paranormal adventure at one of America’s most haunted landmarks, the legendary Canfield Casino in Saratoga Springs.

Now through August 29th, 2025, the Saratoga Springs History Museum is offering spine-tingling guided tours every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Tours run from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM, giving you a midday dose of ghostly intrigue.

The Canfield Casino isn’t just a historic building; it's also a beautiful one. It’s been featured on Ghost Hunters and the Travel Channel for a reason. These tours take you beyond the velvet ropes and into the very rooms where strange sightings and unexplained happenings have sent shivers down many a spine.

You’ll hear real ghost stories based on eyewitness accounts, explore the eerie history of this 19th-century landmark, and maybe even feel a little chill that isn’t coming from the air conditioning. Whether you’re a true believer in the paranormal or just curious about Saratoga’s haunted past, this tour is a summer must-do.

So grab a friend who will be your shield, I mean, your companion, and take a walk on the haunted side. Just don’t be surprised if you leave with more questions than answers.

Get your tickets now before these tours sell out. Click HERE.