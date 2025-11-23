Today, I was driving up to Greenwich, NY to scout out an event we had planned. On my way up, I was once again captivated by the stunning beauty of the region, but one thing caught my eye.

As I was driving through Schuylerville, I noticed a massive Obelisk sticking out of the ground, and wondered what on earth it could be. So, I did some digging...

What is the Saratoga Monument

As you can probably put together by the title, this piece of architecture is known as the Saratoga Monument, and it stands for something very important. It was erected as a way to commemorate British Lt. General John Burgoyne's surrender to U.S. Armed Forces in the Battle of Saratoga on October 17, 1777.

The Saratoga Monument's base Credit: Canva loading...

Why is this noteworthy? Well, it was the first time in history that the British Imperial Army surrendered to a foreign nation. As a mark of this incredible victory, construction began on the monument 100 years after the battle, on October 17, 1877.

The Saratoga Monument Today

Aside from marking a massive piece of United States history, the monument now stands as a huge draw for both tourists and locals alike. The monument is open from June 1st to October 12th, where you can ascend the 155-foot structure for a 360 degree view of the Hudson River Valley.

Tours are self guided, and can take as little as 15 minutes, but there's so much more at the Saratoga Surrender Site. So if you're a tourist, local, or just passing through, there's no better way to see a massive part of our nation's history.

