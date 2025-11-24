The Safest (and Least Safe) Hospitals In New York’s Capital Region
Hospitals are miraculous if you really think about it. A building that you go to when you're hurt that fixes you up to be (mostly) back to normal? You couldn't ask for something better.
Unfortunately, not all hospitals are created equal, and a recent study has shown how safe (or unsafe) the hospitals in New York's Capital Region are...
The Capital Region's Lowest Grades
The lowest rated hospital in the Capital Region is the Nathan Littauer Hospital in Gloversville. It received a "D" rating, with the major problems being prevention of errors and safety issues across the campus. While there are some positives, this hospital ranks below the average on almost every metric.
There were quite a few hospitals in the area that scored a middle-of-the-road "C" grade. Those being
- St. Peter's Hospital in Albany
- Albany Medical Center in Albany
- Ellis Hospital in Schenectady
- Glens Falls Hospital in Glens Falls
The Best Hospitals in the Capital Region
On the other side of things are the hospitals that gained a "B" rating or higher. Samaritan Hospital - Main Campus in Troy and St. Mary's Hospital in Amsterdam both received "B" rating, but only one hospital in the region got the highest honor. And that is....
Saratoga Hospital in Saratoga Springs. This was the only hospital in the Capital Region to receive an "A" grade, and for good reason. Out of five criteria, they had a perfect score on three, and just slightly missed the cutoff on the other two. So if you have an emergency, there's likely not anywhere as top-notch you can go.
See All 64 Artists Who Ever Performed At GNA's Secret Star
Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff
Upstate New York Country Concert Calendar
Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff
Look at The Dazzling Greenwich Holiday Lighted Tractor Parade Through the Years
Gallery Credit: Greenwich Lighted Tractor Parade Facebook page; Greenwich Lighted Tractor Parade website