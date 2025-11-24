Hospitals are miraculous if you really think about it. A building that you go to when you're hurt that fixes you up to be (mostly) back to normal? You couldn't ask for something better.

Unfortunately, not all hospitals are created equal, and a recent study has shown how safe (or unsafe) the hospitals in New York's Capital Region are...

Get our free mobile app

The Capital Region's Lowest Grades

The lowest rated hospital in the Capital Region is the Nathan Littauer Hospital in Gloversville. It received a "D" rating, with the major problems being prevention of errors and safety issues across the campus. While there are some positives, this hospital ranks below the average on almost every metric.

There were quite a few hospitals in the area that scored a middle-of-the-road "C" grade. Those being

St. Peter's Hospital in Albany

Albany Medical Center in Albany

Ellis Hospital in Schenectady

Glens Falls Hospital in Glens Falls

The Best Hospitals in the Capital Region

On the other side of things are the hospitals that gained a "B" rating or higher. Samaritan Hospital - Main Campus in Troy and St. Mary's Hospital in Amsterdam both received "B" rating, but only one hospital in the region got the highest honor. And that is....

A group of smiling doctors Credit: Canva loading...

Saratoga Hospital in Saratoga Springs. This was the only hospital in the Capital Region to receive an "A" grade, and for good reason. Out of five criteria, they had a perfect score on three, and just slightly missed the cutoff on the other two. So if you have an emergency, there's likely not anywhere as top-notch you can go.

See All 64 Artists Who Ever Performed At GNA's Secret Star GNA's Secret Star Acoustic Jam concerts started back in 2013, and over the years, an impressive list of 64 Country stars have performed on the Secret Star stage at 21 total shows! As we get ready for the next installment, check them all out below! Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff

Upstate New York Country Concert Calendar Check out all the artists set to make their way to the Capital Region and Upstate New York. Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff