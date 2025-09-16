Hollywood is mourning the loss of legendary actor and director Robert Redford, who passed away today at the age of 89.

While his career spanned decades and included some of the most iconic films ever made, here in the Capital Region, we remember him fondly for bringing The Horse Whisperer to Saratoga County in 1997.

Many of the film’s memorable scenes were shot right here in our backyard, cementing it as one of the most significant big-screen projects ever made in Upstate New York.

While in Saratoga Springs, the production filmed at the Saratoga Race Track and the historic Roosevelt Baths (which were vacant at the time) for the accident and hospital scenes.

In Ballston Spa, scenes were shot at a horse farm near the town, and the dramatic truck-horse accident that opens the film took place in Hadley.

With Redford both directing and starring, the movie is near the very top of our list of the greatest films ever shot in the Capital Region. But The Horse Whisperer is just one of many blockbusters that have rolled cameras in Upstate New York.

Over the years, our region has quietly transformed into a kind of “Hollywood East.” Whether it’s the charm of our small towns, the beauty of the Adirondacks, or the financial incentives that bring productions here, it’s always exciting to see A-list stars eat, drink, shop, and film in our communities.

We’ve welcomed talents like Al Pacino, Meryl Streep, Bradley Cooper, Angelina Jolie, Jack Nicholson, Dustin Hoffman, Jim Carrey, Mark Wahlberg, and yes, Robert Redford, all spending time on the streets of Upstate New York while working on major films.

So how did we rank the best of the best? We graded each film on five equally weighted criteria:

Star Power

Critical Reception

Box Office Success

Time Spent Filming Locally

Overall Impact & Wow Factor

Here are the Top 15 Movies Filmed in Upstate New York, with The Horse Whisperer earning a special place near the top in memory of Redford’s incredible legacy.

